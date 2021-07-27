TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

