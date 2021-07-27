TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.