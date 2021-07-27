tru Independence LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

