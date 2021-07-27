tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.39. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.