tru Independence LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.99 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

