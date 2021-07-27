tru Independence LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $261.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.