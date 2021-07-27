tru Independence LLC Reduces Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

