tru Independence LLC Sells 975 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 162.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 570.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

