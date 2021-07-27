tru Independence LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

EW stock opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.