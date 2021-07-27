TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
TrueBlue stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $29.99.
TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
