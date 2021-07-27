TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

TrueBlue stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

