Truist Raises RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $225.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.76. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,198. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.