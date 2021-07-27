Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $93.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

