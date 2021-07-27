Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

WLL stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

