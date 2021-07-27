Truist Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target decreased by Truist from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.65.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

