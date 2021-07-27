Truist Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target decreased by Truist from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.65.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
