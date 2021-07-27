TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.69 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $75.69 million and $1.54 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

