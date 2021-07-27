TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%.

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.33 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

