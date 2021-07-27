TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.27-0.33 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

