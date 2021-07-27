Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

