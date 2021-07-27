Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.75 Million Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of NV5 Global worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $5,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $2,519,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NVEE opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

