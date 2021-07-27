Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.59 Million in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $7,815,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,958,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,958,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

