Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.13 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.