Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,671 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

