Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

