UBS Group AG Buys New Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRPMU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

