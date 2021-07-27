UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of USD Partners worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.32.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

