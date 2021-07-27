UBS Group AG Has $101,000 Holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.