UBS Group AG Sells 1,111 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

