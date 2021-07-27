UBS Group AG Sells 740 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMBK. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

