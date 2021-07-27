Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.39 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.