Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF remained flat at $$81.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.