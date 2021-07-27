Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $460,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

NYSE UNP opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

