Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.27 price target on the stock.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.