uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

