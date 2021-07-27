United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $245.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

NYSE:UPS traded down $18.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. 136,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

