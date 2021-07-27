UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,642,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.83. 35,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $387.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.