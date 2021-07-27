Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Univec has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.