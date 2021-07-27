Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.460-$12.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.46-12.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.40. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,773. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.36. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

