Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

UPWK opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.