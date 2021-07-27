Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

NYSE:PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $110.99 and a one year high of $173.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

