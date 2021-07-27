Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

