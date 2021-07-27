Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.38 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagen were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

