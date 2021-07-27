Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 196,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.