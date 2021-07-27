Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.