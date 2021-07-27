Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Valero Energy stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.