Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

