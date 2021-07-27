Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,568 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.26. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $322.87.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

