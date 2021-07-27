Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 406.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $99,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 155,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

