Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 354,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

