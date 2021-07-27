Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Garde Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 14.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $128,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.11. 24,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

