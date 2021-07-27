Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,626. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

