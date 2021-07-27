Veil Price Up 17.6% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.30 million and $489.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.37 or 0.99914300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.46 or 0.01038633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00339569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00381355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

